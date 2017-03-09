Oakland A's lose ace for at least three weeks

Oakland Athletics ace Sonny Gray will begin the season on the disabled list with a lat strain and has been shut down from throwing for the next three weeks.

A’s general manager David Forst said Thursday there’s no timetable for the right-hander beyond the preliminary stretch.

It was a big blow to the A’s and Gray, who was eager to start fresh following a forgettable 2016. He was scratched from his scheduled outing opening day last year because of food poisoning and never had the kind of season he envisioned as the leader of the rotation.

He spent two stints on the DL and went 5-11 with a 5.69 ERA on the heels of back-to-back 14-win campaigns. Gray, who received a $3,575,000, one-year contract to avoid arbitration, initially had plans to pitch for the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic.

CASHED OUT

New Texas starter Andrew Cashner is being held back from throwing for the second time this spring because of soreness in his right upper biceps.

Cashner had resumed throwing after an MRI and exam last week showed nothing significant in the biceps. The right-hander then had a couple of days of light throwing without issues, but the biceps started bothering him again when the intensity increased.

Cashner, a Texas native who was a first-round draft pick out of TCU in 2008, was 5-11 with a 5.25 ERA in 28 games last season combined with San Diego and Miami.

WHITE SOX 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

Lucas Giolito, acquired from Washington in the trade for Adam Eaton, gave up one run on three hits and a walk over four innings. Matt Davidson went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago

Arizona starter Patrick Corbin allowed three earned runs on six hits over 3 1/3 innings. Chris Owings hit a solo home run.

The Diamondbacks also said Socrates Brito, who was bidding for a backup spot in the outfield, would be out at least two months after surgery. He dislocated the ring finger on his left hand diving into home plate on Wednesday.