Now Showing: Week of March 10

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) KONG: SKULL ISLAND – Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' "Kong: Skull Island" reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts ("The Kings of Summer"). A diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific -- as beautiful as it is treacherous -- unaware that they're crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong. "Kong: Skull Island" stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar winner Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly. The international ensemble cast also in-cludes Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell and Eugene Cordero. The legendary Kong is being brought to life at a whole new scale by In-dustrial Light & Magic, with two-time Oscar winner Stephen Rosenbaum ("Avatar," "Forrest Gump") serving as visual effects supervisor. To fully immerse audiences in the mysterious Skull Island, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and his cast and filmmaking team are filming across three continents over six months, capturing its primordial landscapes on Oahu, Hawaii -- where filming commenced on October 2015 -- on Australia's Gold Coast, and finally in Vietnam, where filming will take place across multiple locations, some of which have never before been seen on film. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for brief strong language. Action & Adventure, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

(NEW) A UNITED KINGDOM – Based on extraordinary true events. In 1947, Seretse Khama, the King of Botswana, met Ruth Williams, a London office worker. They were a perfect match, yet their proposed marriage was challenged not only by their families but by the British and South African governments. The latter had recently introduced the policy of apartheid and found the notion of a biracial couple rul-ing a neighboring country intolerable. South Africa threatened the British: either thwart the couple or be denied access to South African uranium and gold and face the risk of South Africa invading Botswana. Rated NR for some language including racial epithets and a scene of sensuality. Drama, Romance

Also showing:

BEFORE I FALL – What if you had only one day to change absolutely everything? Samantha Kingston has everything: the perfect friends, the perfect guy, and a seemingly perfect future. Then, everything changes. After one fateful night, Sam wakes up with no future at all. Trapped reliving the same day over and over, she begins to question just how perfect her life really was. As she begins to untangle the mystery of a life suddenly derailed, she must also unwind the secrets of the people closest to her, and discover the power of a single day to make a difference, not just in her own life, but in the lives of those around her--before she runs out of time for good. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content involving drinking, sexuality, bullying, some violent images and language -- all involving teens. Drama

GET OUT – Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined. Rated R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references. Horror

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 – In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers. Rated R for strong violence throughout, some language and brief nudity. Action & Adventure, Drama

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE – In the irreverent spirit of fun that made "The LEGO (R) Movie" a world-wide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble ― LEGO Batman ― stars in his own big-screen adventure: "The LEGO (R) Batman Movie." But there are big changes brewing in Go-tham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Rated PG for rude humor and some action. Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy

LOGAN – It's 2029. Mutants are gone--or very nearly so. An isolated, despondent Logan is drinking his days away in a hideout on a remote stretch of the Mexican border, picking up petty cash as a driver for hire. His companions in exile are the outcast Caliban and an ailing Professor X, whose singular mind is plagued by worsening seizures. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy abruptly end when a mysterious woman appears with an urgent request--that Logan shepherd an extraordi-nary young girl to safety. Soon, the claws come out as Logan must face off against dark forces and a villain from his own past on a live-or-die mission, one that will set the time-worn warrior on a path to-ward fulfilling his destiny. Rated R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

MOONLIGHT – The tender, heartbreaking story of a young man's struggle to find himself, told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality. Rated R for some sexuality, drug use, brief violence, and language throughout. Drama

ROCK DOG – For the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, a dog's life has a simple riff: Guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux (Lewis Black) and his rabid pack. To avoid distractions, Mastiff leader Khampa (J.K. Simmons) forbids all music from the mountain. But when Khampa's son Bodi (Luke Wilson) discovers a radio dropped by a passing airplane, it takes just a few guitar licks for his fate to be sealed: Bodi wants to be a rock 'n' roll star. Yet that means defying his father's wishes, heading to the city, and locating the legendary -- and reclusive -- musician Angus Scattergood (Eddie Izzard), who needs to write a new song and fast. If Bodi can put a band together, help Angus with his song, and defeat the wolves' plot to take Snow Mountain, his life will be in tune. Bodi will become what he's always dreamed of being: More than a dog ... more than a Rock God... he'll be a ROCK DOG! Rated PG for action and language. Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

THE SHACK – Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, “The Shack” takes us on a father's up-lifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips [Sam Worthington] spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa [Octavia Spencer]. Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever. Rated PG-13 for thematic material including some violence. Drama

TABLE 19 – Ex-maid of honor Eloise -- having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text -- decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend's wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the “random” table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets. As everyone's secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. Friendships -- and even a little romance -- can happen under the most unlikely circumstances. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, sexual content, drug use, language and some brief nudity. Comedy