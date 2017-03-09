NHL: Senators score early in OT to claim win

GLENDALE — Erik Karlsson scored twice, including 40 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators edged the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Karlsson tied it 2-2 when the star defenseman put in a rebound at 12:47 of the third period.

The Senators moved within two points of first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division. Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for Ottawa and Mike Condon had 39 saves.

Brendan Perlini and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona. Mike Smith made 28 saves.

The Coyotes power play dropped to 3 of 39 over the past 13 games after an 0-for-4 night. Arizona has lost four of five.

The teams scored 41 seconds apart in the second period. Perlini took a pass from Tobias Rieder, with a defender on him, got a shot off from the left wing that slid under Condon’s pads at 11:30 of the second period.

It was Perlini’s 11th goal of the season.

Moments later, Pageau won a faceoff in the Coyotes’ zone and skated toward the net, where he was in position to knock in a shot from Fredrik Claesson to tie it at 1 at 12:11 of the period.

Arizona made it 2-1 late in the second on Crouse’s goal. His wraparound went over the goal line with Condon’s foot unable to stop the puck in time at 17:49. Crouse has four goals on the season.

The Senators improved to 6-3-1 in the second of back-to-back games this season.

Coyotes right wing Radim Vrbata played in his 1,000th NHL game, and was recognized on the video board during the first period. Vrbata leads Arizona in goals with 15 and assists with 33.

NOTES: Senators C Chris DiDomenico made his NHL debut Thursday and served four penalty minutes in the first period. He was signed as free agent on Feb. 27. ... C Kyle Turris (finger) and D Mark Borowiecki (upper body injury) were scratched for the Ottawa. Both could return by Saturday. ... Coyotes C Alexander Burmistrov and D Kevin Connauton were scratched with upper-body injuries.

Burmistov has missed four straight games and Connauton three. ... Vrbata will be honored for his milestone in a pregame ceremony on March 18.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Colorado Saturday night.

Coyotes: Host New Jersey on Saturday night, the second of three straight at home.