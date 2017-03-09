New York couple wins $10M on lottery scratch-off ticket

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Lottery officials say a New York couple has won $10 million on a scratch-off ticket, the single largest cash prize for scratch-off games in the state lottery's history.

State officials say the winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Poughkeepsie (poh-KIHP'-see), about 70 miles north of New York City.

The New York State Gaming Commission says the ticket was part of the special 50th anniversary instant game, "$10,000,000 Cash." The game's tickets cost $30 each.

The winning couple's names haven't been released. Lottery officials will present the couple with an oversized prize check Thursday afternoon.