Letter: The big brick building

EDITOR:

Today, I am 83 years old. I live in the big, red, brick building on top of the hill, up South McCormick Street, in Prescott. This building has been here for about 106 years, caring for residents from all over Arizona. I say “the building”, but it’s really, people.

From the ones that first envisioned this building, to the ones that stacked the bricks, the nurses and aides, cooks and servers, maintenance workers and housekeepers, office staff, and Supervisors like Doren and our current Supervisor, Ted Ihrman, even the APH Foundation, and entertainment volunteers have over the years made this a real home, a safe home, a clean, and nice place to live.

And I am thankful to have been able to live here for the last nine years, with the knowledge and expectation that when I no longer can care for myself, I’ll just move into the infirmary and not get “sent away” to some place that’s strange and unfamiliar to me.

I’ve enjoyed bus rides, shopping trips, outings, music in the Lobby, going to chapel, painting in the Hobby Room, growing plants, taking pictures, writing books, reading, using my computer, and this year I am looking forward to using my sewing machine more. I am just plain thankful.

Alice Fortney

Prescott