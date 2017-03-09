KornuKopia Calendar: Week of March 10

Ongoing

"Meeting the 4 O'Clock Train" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. The lure and lore of train travel to Prescott was a long-sought dream realized in 1882. This new exhibit chronicles the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. Featured highlight is a 20-ft-by-12-ft HO-scale model train depiction of early Prescott. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., 938-445-3122.

“The World of Miniature” Exhibit, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. A grand event of tiny proportions, bringing together artists who create miniature art. On display through March 25. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

Friday, March 10

“A Photographic Tour of 1916 Prescott, Arizona,” 3 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. See premiere screening of the documentary and stay for a Q-and-A session with the author, Nancy Burgess. 928-777-1526.

Sugar and the Mint Fundraiser, 6 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. This group of talented young musicians is representing Arizona at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival contest in June, and this concert/silent auction will help them offset travel and recording expenses. 928-710-5457; sugarandthemint.com.

“4th Dimension: 4 Performers, 4 Decades,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tributes, from Chuck Berry to Janis Joplin; Tina Turner to Tom Petty; and Patsy Cline to Prince. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Art Garfunkel: In Close-Up, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Art Garfunkel has made an indelible impression on the music world, as a solo artist and one-half of Simon & Garfunkel. Hear him perform classic material in a memorable evening of song and prose. Tickets: $36 - $76. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Saturday, March 11

Prescott Area Woodturners daylong demonstration, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at YEI building, 6708 Corsair in Prescott. Featuring Keith Gotshall. $25 members, $35 guests (includes lunch). RSVP by March 3. Marge, 928-717-1500.

Metropolitan Opera: “La Traviata,” 10:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Live satellite broadcast features Sonya Yoncheva singing the title role in Verdi’s classic. Tickets: $24 for adults; $20 for seniors; $12 for youth. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Second Annual Queen of Hearts Tea, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. Raffle, hat contest, 50/50 drawing, music and more. All proceeds benefit Prescott Meals on Wheels. $25. Tickets availa-ble at Alta Vista, 928-772-6000; and Meals on Wheels, 1280 E. Rosser St., 928-445-7630, ext. 605.

“Teen Idols,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tribute to the teen idols from the ’50s and ’60s. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, March 12

Phoenix Symphony to Perform Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3, 3 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Limited number of tickets: $28 to $39, only from the Yavapai Symphony Association. YSA’s office, 228 N. Alarcon St., is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and on the Friday before each Sunday concert. 928-776-4255. www.yavapaisymphony.org.

Wednesday, March 15

Territorial Talent: Stan Gibbs Jazz Trio, 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Features traditional mellow jazz and occasional surprises. Meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Third Thursday Star Talks: “High-Tech Navigation before GPS: How the SR-71 Found Its Targets,” 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. In 1957, the CIA and Air Force began searching for a reconnaissance aircraft that would be invulnerable to Soviet surface-to-air missiles. Lockheed won the contract and created the SR-71. Pat, 928-778-6324.

Friday, March 17

Opening Bagpipes with Russ Miller, 8:45 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Southwest Skye Pipes and Drums member Russ Miller will start St. Patrick’s Day by piping the library open at the Goodwin Street entrance.

Cattleman’s Trade Show, 10 a.m. at Prescott Livestock Auction, 5 1/2 miles off Highway 89 on Perkinsville Road, on the north side of Chino Valley. With Arizona Ranch Remuda Sale at 6 p.m. and Replacement Heifer Sale at 4 p.m. 928-445-9571.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Listen to a Gade Trio for piano, flute and cello; Kummer Duo for flutes, and Sand Fleas Ukulele Group. Local chamber players and special guests perform every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. Bruce or Suzanne, 928-778-6965.

Piano Recital by Nathanael Cross of Prescott Valley, 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. in Prescott. Sponsored by the Yavapai Symphony Association, benefits the YSA Music Scholarship Program. Gross will perform works by Franz Joseph Haydn, Igor Stravinsky, Bela Bartok, Frederic Chopin and Franz List. A reception in the Fellowship Hall will follow the concert. A free will offering will be taken. 928-776-4255.

Saturday, March 18

Cattleman’s Trade Show, 9 a.m. at Prescott Livestock Auction, 5 1/2 miles off Highway 89 on Perkinsville Road, on the north side of Chino Valley. With 17th annual Arizona Angus Association Angus Association Bull Sale at 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by the 29th annual Prescott All Breed Bull Sale. 928-445-9571.

“Lee Wee Kwon, Chinese Grocer in Tucson, 1917-1965,” AZ Speaks program, 11 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Lee Wee Kwon was among the successful Chinese grocers whose business relied on the patronage of a Hispanic clientele. Presented by Li Yang, an East Asian Studies historian and writer. Free. 928-759-3040.

“Swing into History: Songs of the Old West,” 1 p.m. at Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North. With historian Erik Larson. Presented in cooperation with Arizona Humanities Speaker’s Bureau, AZ Speaks. 928-778-1385.

Inaugural Gala – Magic of Vegas Fundraiser, 2 to 6 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Will fea-ture an afternoon of appetizers, auctions and entertainment, including Las Vegas entertainer Wes Winters. Cost of $75 includes valet parking, appetizers, desserts and a cash bar.

“Piano Men – Generations,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Two men, two pianos – the music of two music legends: Billy Joel and Elton John. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, March 19

Workshop, “The Art of Brewing Your Own Kombucha” 1 p.m. at HEARTsite, a private country retreat in Chino Val-ley. The whys, how-tos and benefits of this ancient elixir will be explored. A taster-testing starter kit and step-by-step instructions are included. Register by March 1 and get a free one-gallon brewing jar on the day of class, $30 pre-registration required by March 12. To register, call 928-830-4621. Information: 928-221-2533.

Prescott’s Camerata Singers and the Carolyn Eynon Singers of Scottsdale pre-sent “Music for the Soul,” 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Program features the two ensembles performing together Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” as well as other repertoire by each individual choral group, including David Dickau’s “If Music Be the Food of Love,” Randall Stroope’s “Omnia Sol,” Morten Lauridsens’ “Prayer,” and John Taverner’s “Funeral Ikos.” Tickets: $20 at www.CamerataSingersAZ.org, www.CarolynEynonSingers.com, and from ensemble members.

“To Ella With Love,” 2 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Singing sensation Crystal Stark takes the stage in a performance devoted to celebrating American legend Ella Fitzgerald. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.