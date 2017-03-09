Hungry Kids Project food drive success inspires local volunteer

The Prescott Early Bird Lions Club participated in the annual Hungry Kids Project this week, picking up numerous truckloads of donated food intended to benefit deserving children in local districts.

Schools from all over Prescott Valley, Dewey and Humboldt entered into a contest to see which school cold donate the most food.

“The result was incredible,” said food drive volunteer driver Jim Riley.

Several truckloads were delivered to central locations to sort the items needed for school lunch and breakfast programs.

What Riley thought would take just a couple hours took almost two entire mornings. Eleven truckloads of donations were collected.

For a prize, one of the students at one local school was able to be “Principal for the Day.”

“As one of the volunteer drivers, I am overwhelmed at the generosity of the community coming together in such a great effort as this one,” Riley said in a news release. “It should also be noted that several churches in the area also joined in on the school rivalry, and helped them with donations. Call it what you may, the end result is that the food is still pouring in and it just shows that giving is still part of our community spirit of coming together to help meet the needs of those who might be a little less fortunate.

“I call it a ‘A Random Act of Kindness’ with a little competitive inspiration!”