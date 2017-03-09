Gallery Guide: Week of March 10

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378. Foundry tours are available.

Gallery at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 Marina St. (entrance on Willis), 928-445-3286, www.pca-az.net. Open 7 days a week.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as other artists from around Arizona.

Krieger-Marcusen Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-778-4900. Clay, paintings, jewelry and wood by local artists Heath Krieger, Cathy Krieger and Richard Marcusen. Works by Steve Smith (wood) and plein air oil paintings by Bill Anton.

Gallery Beyond Words, 204 N. McCormick St., featuring fine art installation by Susanne Korte.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. “Nouveau” art exhibit is open.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. Through June 18, experience some of the docents’ favorite pieces in the exhibition, “Docents Select.” Created from pieces acquired since the museum’s founding in 1984, this exhibit demonstrates the broad variety of artwork in the Phippen’s Permanent Collection, the docents’ keen sense of wonder and the historical signif-icance of this community's thoughtful generosity.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Gote Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St. 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. Open daily, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. All March: new art featuring Ravens.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org. Open Monday through Sat-urday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Annual rug auction is coming up, March 18 – the Smoki’s 20th year of the auctions.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gal-lery, "Photo Elegance: A Passion for Capturing a Moment That Lives on Forever," by Regina Helstrom and George Lewis through March 14; followed by "Joy in Brushes and Beads," watercolor and acrylic paintings by Anita Nugent, and beaded jewelry by Pam Conner, March 16 through April 15. In the Main Gallery, "Making Our Mark 2017," Contemporary Printmakers Group of Prescott through March 21. www.tisartgallery.com/category/events.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., fine contemporary art and crafts by more than 60 local and nationally known artists.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. “Under The Surface,” original monoprints by Sarah Kriehn; mixed media sculptures by Denise Yaghmourian – March 10 through April 6. This unique exhibition features these two Phoenix artists, including Denise’s intriguing mixed media sculpture Red Cube, along with Sarah’s abstract monoprints such as Day 3. Opening reception is March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.; artist talk at 6 p.m. – coinciding with the 4th Friday Art Walk.