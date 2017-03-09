Editorial: Time to heal the fractures in America

On Wednesday, The Daily Courier highlighted a story on what a fractured nation we have become. This is not news to anyone who has listened to talk radio or watched cable news.

There is no doubt this divide is hurting our republic. Our question is why so divided?

Compare the United States to any other country in the world. Our air and water are clean, we have excellent health care, our standard of living is high, and we have freedoms that many others around the world have never experienced.

Both conservatives and liberals have valid points of view that should be considered. Conservatives are more grounded in realism and understanding the unintended consequences of big social programs. They are watchdogs on government and want to make sure that our federal representatives can pay for whatever programs they dream up.

They understand that you can’t fix all the problems in the world by just passing a law.

And liberals are more idealistic; they do want to fix all the ills of the world. If they see a system that favors one group over another, they want to step in and make it an even playing field. They have great compassion and want a world where our elderly live comfortably and no child goes to bed hungry.

Aren’t those goals that every American would like to see achieved?

That doesn’t mean conservatives lack passion, they just think private social groups are the best way to help, and it doesn’t mean that liberals don’t understand how difficult it is to fix all the world’s problems from a seat in Congress.

What it does mean is that America is at its best when we are united, when liberals and conservatives are working together, striving for the idealism of the left, while keeping it grounded in the reality of the right.

That has always been what made the USA stand above the rest.

Somewhere along the way we stopped working together, and the nastiness and anger that has followed has caused our nation to stagnate. We need each other and we need to work together again.

How do we get there? Two suggestions:

End gerrymandering. Most members of Congress now sit in safe districts where they no longer have to worry about the other party, but do have to worry about primary challenges. It has made our representatives more conservative, or more liberal, and less likely to compromise. If they have to appeal to a more diverse district, they will need to be more moderate.

The second suggestion is to all of us. Be nice to one another again, even those you disagree with. Show them the respect you expect them to show you. Listen. Think. Stop repeating the left-wing, or right-wing talking points of the day.

Let’s have some serious discussions of the complicated issues we face and try to find consensus. We are all Americans, and we all love this nation. Let’s work together to heal the fracture.

The Daily Courier