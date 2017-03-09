Darr, Stoecker lead Prescott tennis past Peoria 9-0

Jack Darr and Sam Stoecker each shutout their opponent in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Aaron Marquardt won 6-0, 6-1, and the Prescott boys’ tennis team extended its winning streak to three matches with a 9-0 win over Peoria on Thursday afternoon.

In the No. 4 slot, Julio Ortega won 6-1, 6-0; Cutter Todd beat his opponent 6-1, 6-1; and Robert Deffner wrapped up the top six with a 6-2, 6-1, victory.

“I think the boys did well,” Prescott head coach Julio Marroquin said. “The tough part of our schedule is coming up, we we’re heading in the right direction.”

Darr and Marquardt teamed up to claim the No. 1 doubles set, 8-0, while Stoecker and Luke Hardy won in the No. 2 doubles slot, 8-0.

UP NEXT

Prescott (4-2, 1-1 Section II) is scheduled to host Saguaro on Tuesday, March 21, with an official start time of 3:30 p.m.

