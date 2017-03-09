Badgers bounce back with 14-3 win over Maricopa at Boras Classic

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article is an update from an earlier version.

Cole Kelley collected an RBI on three hits and Ryan Greene’s two-RBI double in the fourth inning sparked a seven-run Prescott rally in a 14-3 win over Maricopa on day two of the Boras Baseball Classic on Thursday morning.

Kelley was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, while Dawson Winslow had two hits for the Badgers, which opened the Tempe-based tournament with an 11-3 loss to Perry just 24 hours ago.

Prescott (4-3, 0-0 Grand Canyon) almost missed its first-pitch starting time with the Rams after an accident jammed up Interstate 17, turning a two-hour bus ride into a three-plus hour bus ride.

“We left at 5:30 in the morning and still only arrived 15 minutes before the game,” Prescott head coach Kent Winslow said about his club’s 9 a.m. start time.

Justin Warren toed the mound for Prescott, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three in four innings pitched to earn the win.

UP NEXT

The Badgers continue the Boras Baseball Classic on Friday in a matchup with Canyon del Oro. Prescott was originally scheduled to play Chandler, but the tournament director reorganized the bracket late Thursday.

Since Prescott faced Chandler at the Adam Donnenfield Tournament, earning a 6-2 win Feb. 24, Winslow said he was pleased with the change in opponent.

First pitch Friday against Canyon del Oro is scheduled for noon at Arcadia High School.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.