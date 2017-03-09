‘4th Dimension’ salutes 4 decades of hits in 4 styles of music

Essentials Where: Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. When: Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $22-$30 Contact: 928-777-1370 Website: PrescottElksTheater.com

Here’s a show that will appeal to both the Baby Boomers and Generation X.

It’s “The 4th Dimension,” presented by Khris Dodge Entertainment, and it plays at the Elks Theatre on Friday, March 10.

Billed as “four performers, four decades, four genres,” this show features the hits by Chuck Berry to Tina Turner and Patsy Cline to Tom Petty.

Jenn Christy, who sings the pop songs, said the show covers “the 40 best years of music,” 1955 to 1995.

Also included are Eric Brown, the rock singer; Kaci Bays, who sings the country hits; and Troy Thomas Jr., the R&B specialist.

“Every time we perform, I’ve had people come up (and say), ‘You know, I’m not a big country fan, but I love those songs,’ and it’s because they’re all number-one hits.”

Thomas, she said, “does an amazing Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding,” and Brown “just shreds on the guitar,” and Christy performs Aretha Franklin, Cindy Lauper and Janis Joplin.

Christy, Brown and Thomas join Tucson vocalist (and Prescott fan favorite) Bays, who “sounds just like Patsy Cline.”

Christy said that, even if you’re not a fan of all four genres, it’s “really hard not to fall in love” with this show.

“We have this incredible medley we do at the end that covers 40 number-one hits from 40 years in under eight minutes,” Christy said, adding that she’s excited to be playing the Elks, which she called a “stunning theater.”