Women's History Month: Standing vigil for all people, not just kids

You can see them every Friday afternoon standing on the corner of Cortez and Gurley streets. Two women holding signs asking passersby to Honk for Peace!

They are Ordell Nelson, 68, and Frances Thomas, 69, Grandmothers for Peace, Prescott.

Both were active protesters during the Vietnam War era, Thomas out of concern for her brother, Nelson for her husband. They met in Sun City West, where Nelson already marched as a grandmother for peace.

Neither one has grandchildren. Neither one has children.

Turns out Thomas’ brother had a rare eye disease and did not serve. Her stay-at-home mother, however, joined Another Mother for Peace.

“I was influenced by all the things she talked about. It’s a natural thing to be part of, to stand on the corner with a sign and bear witness. It’s about the easiest thing a person can do for a cause,” Thomas said.

“When Friday comes, there is no question. It’s like you just go,” she added.

Nelson said the invasion of Iraq did it for her. She couldn’t stand what was happening to the people. The former social worker stood on street corners in the Phoenix heat for years, and is grateful for the cooler Prescott weather where she continues her vigil.