What exactly do we have a ‘right’ to do?

“I have the right to….”

Every day, we hear someone say these words. What do they really mean? Do we have the right to hurt or kill someone or even just call them foolish because we disagree? Do we have the right to break rules or laws we don’t like or think are stupid? Do we have the right to disregard or destroy private property, steal, speed, cheat, or have “just a couple of drinks” before driving? How about “bending the rules” or “flying under the radar”? Is it okay if we don’t get caught?

The Constitution of our United States and its accompanying Bill of Rights spells out our basic protected rights. Additionally, the Ninth Amendment states: “Certain rights not written into the Constitution shall not be construed to deny or disparage what others are retained by the people.” I take that to mean that not every single law we are to obey is written into the Constitution. So, what’s still good about America? For one thing, she is still governed by laws that continue to be relevant to society today, 200-plus years later.

Another thing that’s still good is her big heart – her humanitarian efforts and willingness to help people who need it. And how about her creativity, medical advances, schools and universities, opportunities for personal development, churches, spirituality, the relentlessness of her faith in her fellow man, her multiple organizations that help people help themselves, both here and abroad, when, without that help, they cannot escape their situations.

In order to retain these qualities and many others to keep America good, we need to realign our focus from our fascination with entertainment and entertainers, social media, politics, division, complaining and criticism, anger and cynicism to the really important things. That kind of change needs to begin inside each of us: family member to family member, neighbor to neighbor, community to community.

We can begin by showing gratitude, appreciation and support for the exceptional country in which we are privileged to live and work. We’re the only ones like us! Yes, we have our problems, shortcomings and differences of opinion. But America is still good!

Believe it! Act on it!

Sharon H. Anderson, a resident of Prescott, earned an honorable mention in The Daily Courier and Flags Galore essay contest, “What’s Still Good About America?”

Thank you to Flags Galore – betterflags.com – for sponsoring the contest.