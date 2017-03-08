Rants & Raves: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

I’m more worried about the folks driving on 89 with a few beers or a couple cans of hard lemonade or the meth heads on the drive home, than some slow-going senior.

The media is a vital part of a thriving democracy.

Sell Fire Station 7 to help pay down the huge PSPRS burden that we all share. There is a fine memorial park in Yarnell to honor the Hotshots. We don’t need to keep an empty building.

I emailed Karen Fann & Noel Campbell over concerns about SB1142. They never contacted me. Gov. Ducey was prompt in his reply. I am very disappointed in Fann’s & Campbell’s lack of response.

When will Chino Valley, Yavapai County and the US government take the initiative and fix Perkinsville Road, so abnormal rainfall, with water flowing from Watson Lake, won’t cause Granite Creek to overflow the road three times in 12 years?!

How long before speeding in parking lots takes a life?

Sewage leaks into Granite Creek and ultimately Watson Lake are an even greater reason to protect Willow Lake for the birds, fish and the people. Stop the draw down and draining of this gem.

RE: Gunfire in cities. A very bad precedent, incremental increased gun use would follow. With so many effective alternatives available, to deal with snakes and vermin, this would be the least desirable, while adding ammo/lead into the environment.

After watching President Trump’s speech, never have I felt more embarrassed to be an American woman. The foolish, biased, hateful women of the “White Suffragette” Democrats are remarkably disgusting. Americans should respect the office, regardless of political party.

RE: Those who believe in open borders. Each of you should take an illegal immigrant family into your own home, personally finance their needs, educate, and be legally responsible for their actions. Until you assume these responsibilities, stop protesting.

RE: Bullying cities. There is a clear and definitive answer to this. If cities want the state to quit bullying them, then they need to quit accepting any type of financial or other, assistance, protection, etc.!