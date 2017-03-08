Column: Capable children are capable of anything

“The happiest, most successful children have parents who do not do for them what they are capable of doing, or almost capable of doing.”

That’s an excerpt from an article New York Times columnist Madeline Levine wrote in 2012 titled “Raising Successful Children.”

Do I believe it? Certainly so. Do I always practice enough patience to allow such growth? Five years into my own parental career, sometimes not.

Before reading this article, I thought phrases like “helicopter parent” applied only to the parents of student athletes who seem “too involved” in their child’s athletic aspirations.

As it turns out, being a helicopter parent starts from birth, according to Levine and a few developmental psychologists from Stanford and the University of California-Berkeley she quoted.

Maybe it’s why my 5-year-old son can barely dress himself, but my 3-year-old daughter puts on six different outfits before lunch all by her lonesome.

Is it a motivation thing, because she’s having fun? Or is it because Daddy put his son’s shoes on too many times and doesn’t have the patience to let him figure it out?

That’s natural for a first-born child, right?

We could be waiting in the truck all day, after all, if A.J. had to figure it out himself. Although, when it comes time to go play outside, his shoes suddenly come out of hiding, find the correct foot, socks and all, in record time!

Stall tactics at their finest.

The same goes for cleaning house. My kids are literally bouncing off the walls (no, really, one of them did it yesterday) with energy, but when Daddy walks around the house and starts barking out cleaning orders, suddenly their moods turn sour.

“My head hurts,” A.J. says.

“I have an owie, Daddy,” Emma follows.

“I’m tired,” they both echo.

REALLY! Ha! I’m not falling for it this time kids, and according to Levine, I never should.

Diana Baumrind, a clinical and developmental psychologist at Berkeley, finds that the optimal parent is one who is “involved and responsive, who sets high expectations but respects their child’s autonomy.”

Yes, children are independent, and are allowed to be. But in my world, setting high expectations means making sure to make it to the bathroom on time, flush the toilet and turn the light off without having to be told.

There’s nothing wrong with that, after all, they are only 5 and 3!

Other expectations my wife and I currently have of our children include clearing their plates at dinner time, taking and putting their shoes away upon arrival home and picking up their toys after playtime is over, among many others.

Carol Dweck, a social and developmental psychologist at Stanford, believes “authoritative parents actually help cultivate motivation in their children,” thus raising more motivated and successful human beings.

Motivated by what, wanting to get out of the house? By the time I was a teenager, I hit “get out fast” mode myself. Hopefully, I’ve learned a nice median between my father, who was a tick away from fire and brimstone, and my mom, who in many ways was the same, just nicer about it.

In the end, having chores to do, responsibilities to meet and goals to attain are never a bad thing, and my household is well underway.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Periscope at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.