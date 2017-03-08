Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 27 through March 5. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices). This week’s report is shorter than usual because it was sent early because of the President’s Day holiday.

Harassment, Lorna Lane

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Fraud, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Highway 69

Domestic, Panther Path

Injury accident, Florentine Road

Non-injury accident, Florentine Road

Criminal damage, Lee Court

Domestic, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

Injury accident, Lakeshore Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Long Look Drive

Non-injury accident, 2nd Street

Fraud, Galaxy Way

Criminal damage, Cattletrack Drive

Domestic, Civic Circle

Burglary, Civic Circle

Harassment, Civic Circle

Theft, Highway 69

Assault, Civic Circle

Burglary, Glenna Court

Suspicious act, Ranger Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Fraud, Civic Circle

Disorderly, Romero Circle West

Disorderly, Las Palmas Drive

Fight, Civic Circle

Harassment, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Disorderly, Long Mesa Drive

Burglary, Civic Circle

Burglary, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Nace Lane

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Injury accident, Lake Valley Road

Injury accident, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Roughrider Road

Burglary, Manley Drive

Injury accident, Kirkwood Avenue

Criminal damage, Lynx Lake Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

Criminal damage, Arden Court

Criminal damage, Arden Court

Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

Dog bite, Florentine Road

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

Criminal damage, Ranger Road

Criminal damage, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Highway 69

Shot fired, Lakeshore Drive