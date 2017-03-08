Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 27 through March 5. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices). This week’s report is shorter than usual because it was sent early because of the President’s Day holiday.
Harassment, Lorna Lane
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Fraud, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Highway 69
Domestic, Panther Path
Injury accident, Florentine Road
Non-injury accident, Florentine Road
Criminal damage, Lee Court
Domestic, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive
Injury accident, Lakeshore Drive
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Long Look Drive
Non-injury accident, 2nd Street
Fraud, Galaxy Way
Criminal damage, Cattletrack Drive
Domestic, Civic Circle
Burglary, Civic Circle
Harassment, Civic Circle
Theft, Highway 69
Assault, Civic Circle
Burglary, Glenna Court
Suspicious act, Ranger Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Spouse Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Disorderly, Romero Circle West
Disorderly, Las Palmas Drive
Fight, Civic Circle
Harassment, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Disorderly, Long Mesa Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Burglary, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Nace Lane
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Lake Valley Road
Injury accident, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Roughrider Road
Burglary, Manley Drive
Injury accident, Kirkwood Avenue
Criminal damage, Lynx Lake Drive
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive
Criminal damage, Arden Court
Criminal damage, Arden Court
Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive
Dog bite, Florentine Road
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive
Criminal damage, Ranger Road
Criminal damage, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Highway 69
Shot fired, Lakeshore Drive
