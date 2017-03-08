Prescott Valley Police report

  • Originally Published: March 8, 2017 5:58 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 27 through March 5. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices). This week’s report is shorter than usual because it was sent early because of the President’s Day holiday.

    Harassment, Lorna Lane

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Domestic, Panther Path

    Injury accident, Florentine Road

    Non-injury accident, Florentine Road

    Criminal damage, Lee Court

    Domestic, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

    Injury accident, Lakeshore Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Long Look Drive

    Non-injury accident, 2nd Street

    Fraud, Galaxy Way

    Criminal damage, Cattletrack Drive

    Domestic, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Theft, Highway 69

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Glenna Court

    Suspicious act, Ranger Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Spouse Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Disorderly, Romero Circle West

    Disorderly, Las Palmas Drive

    Fight, Civic Circle

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Disorderly, Long Mesa Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Nace Lane

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Lake Valley Road

    Injury accident, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Roughrider Road

    Burglary, Manley Drive

    Injury accident, Kirkwood Avenue

    Criminal damage, Lynx Lake Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

    Criminal damage, Arden Court

    Criminal damage, Arden Court

    Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

    Dog bite, Florentine Road

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

    Criminal damage, Ranger Road

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    Shot fired, Lakeshore Drive

