Prep Softball: Bradshaw Mountain splits region series with Eagles

Bradshaw Mountain’s softball team split its 4A Grand Canyon Region series with Flagstaff on Tuesday, March 7, succumbing in a slugfest, 11-10, on the road.

The Bears, who defeated the Eagles 6-4 at home in Prescott Valley on Monday, allowed 20 hits to the hosts, while the visitors registered 13 in the rematch.

Bradshaw starting pitcher McKaylee Dodge lasted 2-2/3 innings, allowing six hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Freshman Kirsten Schmidt came on in relief and surrendered 13 hits, fanning one and walking one.

Freshman Madisen Duryea paced the Bears at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. She was a triple short of the cycle.

Haley Young (3-for-5, solo homer), Courtney Stahley (3-for-5, double, two RBIs) and Dodge (two-run single) aided in the effort.

With Bradshaw trailing 11-9 in the seventh inning, Stahley ripped an RBI double with two outs to cut it to 11-10, but the rally fell just short in a back-and-forth affair.

Bradshaw grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer from Duryea. Flagstaff roared back, tying it at 2-2 in the home half of the first on four singles and a double.

After Flagstaff pulled ahead 5-2 in the second, the Bears plated four runs to take the lead again, 6-5, on a solo homer from Young and Dodge’s two-run single.

In the third, the Eagles scored four more runs with a homer, three singles and a double to go up 9-6.

Still trailing 9-6 in the fifth, Bradshaw tied it at 9-9 on the strength of Stahley’s two-run single. In the sixth, Flag went up 11-9 on a pair of solo homers to set up the exciting finish.

“We played well with really good energy and kept our composure,” Bears coach Sharon Haese said.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw (3-2 overall record, 1-2 in region) heads to the annual Cool Nites Tournament at Apollo High School Thursday through Saturday in Glendale.

The Bears will open the tourney against Sunnyslope at noon Thursday, followed by St. Mary’s at 1:30 p.m.

