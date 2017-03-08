Obituary: Paula Gambill

Paula Gambill, 68, born to George and Dorothea Binkley on April 29, 1948, in Danville, Illinois, passed away March 3, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona.

Survived by her daughters, Amy Rosner, Nicole Gambill (Fred Dangler) and Deanna Withey; her brother, Larry Binkley; and her beloved dog, Piper. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son Travis.

Memorial services to be held Friday, March 10, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona.

The family requests donations be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Association.

