Obituary: Margaret ‘Peggy’ E. Hoskovec

Margaret (Peggy) E. Hoskovec, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, was reunited with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 4, 2017, while in the loving company of family.

Born in Denver, Colorado, adopted, and raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming, she married her beloved husband, William B. Hoskovec, who had joined the U.S. Navy. They retired to Prescott, Arizona, in 1991 from Fairfax, Virginia.

Peggy earned her R.N. license from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Denver. She returned to Cheyenne, where she practiced for a number of years. Peggy spent the next 26 years as the wife of a naval officer traveling across the country, and raising their four children. She was highly involved in the school PTAs and the family’s local Catholic Church.

After her children entered college, Peggy returned to the Nursing profession, eventually retiring, then worked in retail, and as an administrative assistant. She had many skills and talents. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed knitting, cross stitching, and scrapbooking. Later in life she and her husband, Bill enjoyed traveling to visit their children and grandchildren in Florida, and Norway.

Peggy lived a life of service and was loving, kind and generous. She worked as a Red Cross Volunteer Nurse in obstetrics-gynecology in Pensacola, Florida, and in the gift shop at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Through her caring demeanor, she touched more lives than one could count.

As a member of the Sacred Heart community, she was involved in the Funeral Ministry, Perpetual Adoration, and the RCIA program for many years. She assisted countless individuals on their journey as they prepared to enter into the Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; an infant daughter; and her son, Bill Hoskovec (Leslie) of Melbourne, Florida. Survivors include her children, Jan Hoskovec, of Chandler, Arizona, Bob Hoskovec (Jennifer), of Prescott, Arizona, and Cathy (Lars) Langnæs, of Oppegård, Norway; and five grandchildren, Michelle and Melissa Langnæs; Kaitlyn and Wil Hoskovec; Bethany Coupaud, and Bobby Hoskovec. Viewing will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017, at Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott. Her funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, followed by interment at Heritage Memorial Gardens in Dewey. The family asks that any charitable contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Information provided by survivors.