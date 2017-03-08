Obituary: Lora Emmaline Pace

Lora Emmaline Pace was born on Aug. 22, 1976, in Mesa, Arizona, and passed away on Feb. 25, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona.

She is survived by her children, Samantha Awrey, Alexandra Perez and Gregory Perez; her husband, Joey Perez; her parents, David O. Pace and Linda Gates; brothers Chad, Wayne and Justin Pace; and her grandmother, Phyllis Gates. She was preceded in death by brothers Justin and Jordan Pace.

Services for Lora will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Faith Baptist Church 2650 S. Union Drive, Cottonwood, Arizona.

