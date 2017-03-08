Obituary: John Albert ‘Jack’ Kells

John Albert “Jack” Kells, 93, beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2017.

Jack was born on Dec. 24, 1923, in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He was an Army scout during WW II and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Flick, in 1951. Barb and Jack lived and started their family in Mentor, Ohio, where Jack built the first family home, and then moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1959. Jack retired to Dewey, Arizona in 1986, after working more than 25 years at Motorola and fulfilling his lifelong dream of building and flying his own airplane.

Jack was a gentle, caring and giving man, always ready to help friend or family with a project or task. He was also active in his church, doing maintenance, running the sound system and serving as a Deacon for several years, and became involved in the local Neighbor to Neighbor program after retiring. In his later years, Jack had the honor of being recognized as a WWII combat veteran by Honor Flight and the Gary Sinise Foundation, visiting the WWII memorial in Washington D.C., and the WWII museum in New Orleans.

Jack is survived by his children Jeff, Sue Carter, Debbie Savelsberg and Dennis; grandchildren Kelly, Jason, Chris, Jessica, Casey, James, John and Jef; and great-grandchildren Joey, Evan, Christian, Trinity, Ellie, Mason, James and Nicholas.

We will be remembering and celebrating Jack’s life in a

memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack’s name to Honor Flight (http://www.honorflight.org/) or the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/).

