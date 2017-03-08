Group promotes awareness of eating disorders

The National Eating Disorders Association is striving to bring awareness and dispel myths about eating disorders that can impact people regardless of their socio-economic status, gender or age with the hope of offering help and guidance to individuals and families.

The association recognized National Eating Disorders Awareness Week between Feb. 26 and March 4, but the public health campaign is one that continues year-round.

This year, the NEDA’s mission is being promoted by platinum-selling musical artist Kesha, who shares that she is eager to reduce the stigma that comes with eating disorders.

“We should all be proud of exactly who we are, and, if you need help or know someone who does, NEDA is here,” the organization spokeswoman said.

Early detection and intervention are key to recovery. During last year’s campaign nearly 40,000 were screened through the association’s free and anonymous online tool — www.NationalEatingDisorders.Org/Screening. More than 100,000 are expected to be screened this year.

“Eating disorders are life-threatening, bio-psycho-social illnesses that affect millions of people. It’s time to talk about it, get beyond the stigma and stereotypes and recognize the diverse faces and experiences of people affected by disordered eating. When people share their stories and connect with others, it opens the doorway to recovery,” NEDA CEO Claire Mysko said.

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness and 30 million Americans will suffer from an eating disorder at some point in their life.

NEDA’s mission is to see these disorders as a public health concern that is closely linked with substance abuse, trauma, co-occurring mental health conditions, bullying and obesity.

Some NEDA facts:

• Up to 35 percent of individuals with a history of substance abuse have also had an eating disorder — a rate 11 times higher than the general population.

• 38 to 44 percent of women with bulimia also suffer from PTSD.

• 25 percent of people seeking treatment for obesity have Binge Eating Disorder (BED).

• 35 percent of “normal” dieters progress to disordered eating.

• Most individuals with eating disorders also meet the criteria for other psychiatric disorders, such as OCD, depression and anxiety (95 percent in bulimia, 79 percent in BED, 56 percent in anorexia).

• 40 percent of overweight girls and 37 percent of overweight boys are teased about their weight by peers and family members.

For more information, visit www.MyNEDA.org. The NEDA helpline is 800-931-2237.