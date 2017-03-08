Bogdanovic, Wall lead Wizards past pesky Suns 131-127

PHOENIX — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points, Bradley Beal added 27 and the Washington Wizards opened a five-game western trip with a 131-127 victory over the pesky Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

John Wall added 25 points and 14 assists in a victory that ended the Suns’ three-game winning streak, their longest since November 2015.

Eric Bledsoe scored 30 points for the Suns, who erased a 22-point, first-half deficit, were tied at 110 with 5:16 to play and challenged the Wizards in the final two minutes before Wall finally clinched it with two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play.

Phoenix’s Jared Dudley was ejected from the game in the first quarter for a head butt to Washington’s Jason Smith. The Wizards’ Brandon Jennings also was tossed for making “an inappropriate gesture.”