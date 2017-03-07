Essay Contest: Freedom is what's right about America!

There are several pilgrimages everyone needs to take in a lifetime. One is to the place you were born, and another would be to travel to the nation where your ancestors originated. For Christians it is a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, for Muslims a pilgrimage to Mecca. But there is another pilgrimage every American needs to take. That is to Washington DC, our nation’s capital.

My wife Ruth and I walked from the subway to the Capitol building on a glorious spring day, and emotions began to well up within me even though I had been to that city several years before. I remembered that I am incurably patriotic. As we wandered here and there, every statue, every building and monument, every quotation cut in marble, every flag catching the morning light was a symbol of an ideal and the life of freedom we enjoy.

American history has had its dark days, days when thoughts of patriotism were scarce. But our pilgrimage to the nation’s capital helped us realize again what is good about America.

“What’s good about America?” I asked this at the end of each day during our trip, and immediately my mind blazed with the word freedom. Freedom is right about America! But that is a big word. What does it mean? Freedom of speech and religion come to mind, but there are more subtle ways to answer the question. I began to list the good things about America I have experienced; for example, freedom to obey the law voluntarily, to receive a public education, to conduct peaceful social revolutions and the freedom to be an idealist.

We walked into the National Archives building and were part of a long line filing past cases containing original copies of the Declaration of Independence, The Constitution and The Bill of Rights. People of every skin color and dress code imaginable occupied the line. Each night the cases with their precious cargo were lowered slowly into deep vaults for safe keeping. Just seeing these American papers, and the homage being paid them by countless citizens, made me hold my head higher and renewed my desire to live out the ideals they contained. In America we have the freedom to be idealists, and hold our heads high with hope for a better tomorrow.

We Americans are pushovers for idealism, and the more old fashioned the better. The danger is that patriotism tends to oversimplify issues. It is so easy for our patriotism to become the quick and unthinking answer to difficult issues. Without realizing it we slip into the devastating philosophy of “my country right or wrong,” and thoughtlessly allow Uncle Sam to take the place of God. Idealism in America is more than a flag-waving parade.

At Arlington Cemetery we turned from JFK’s grave to read his quotations cut deep in marble around the area. “In the long history of the world,” he said, “only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility. I welcome it.”

What’s good about America? Freedom is good about America, the freedom to be idealists.

Stanley C. Brown, a resident of Prescott, is the first-place winner in The Daily Courier and Flags Galore essay contest, “What’s Still Good About America?” Thank you to Flags Galore – betterflags.com – for sponsoring the contest.