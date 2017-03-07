Vote for your two favorite freeway sign sayings to win

ADOT's top 20 finalists • Single in HOV / Get a real date / not a court date. • That’s the / temperature / not / the speed limit. • Don’t drive / intexticated. • Buckle up / buttercup. • Changing lanes? / There’s a turn / signal for that! • Use your thinker / Turn on / that blinker. • Highways is no / place for a / tailgate party. • Under pressure? / Check your tires / before they blow. • LOL! / OMG! / BRB @ ER. • Saguaro you going / in such a hurry? / Obey speed limit. • Wake me up / before you go go / Don’t drive drowsy. • A seatbelt a day / keeps the / doctor away. • HOV lane: / Who is your / plus one? • Take the wheel / Not a selfie. • Visit Grand Canyon / not great beyond / Drive safely. • Fast, drunk & / stupid / is no way to drive. • Your car / our road / Let’s share. • Don’t be the last / to put / safety first. • Passing on the / left is the right / thing to do. • Get noticed / use blinkers. Vote here: http://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/safety-message-voting

PHOENIX — There’s a clear pattern in what messages the state Department of Transportation is — and, more to the point, is not — willing to use on its freeway signs.

Don’t tick off the snowbirds.

The agency this past week chose 20 finalists from more than 7,000 suggestions solicited from Arizona motorists — 6,700 once you eliminate duplicates — for what should be on those three-line signs that grace multiple stretches of the state’s freeways.

All have the common theme of promoting safe driving. And the spread includes everything from promoting seat belt use to discouraging texting.

The finalist will be chosen through online voting. But there’s nary a choice among dozens of proposals which had some thoughts about — and messages aimed at — the snowbirds that show up when the winds blow cold up north who flock to and sometimes clog Arizona roads. And there were plenty of suggestions. Some were aimed at the winter visitors themselves.

“Welcome snowbirds / Slow down / Live to fly home’’ suggested Al Moll, working as did all submitters with the constraints of three lines of no more than 18 characters each.

But others were not so welcoming in their messages. Michaela Cheatham greeted them with “Dear snowbirds / Get the flock out / of the fast lane.’’ “Hey snowbirds / Why you lookin’ / up here?’’ proposed Timothy Wood. And then there was this anonymous but very pointed suggestion of “Go / home / snowbirds!’’

Other proposals were meant for the eyes of those who are here year round and have to deal with the folks for whom Arizona freeway driving appears confusing. “A friendly word / Watch out for / that snowbird,’’ suggested Tracy DeSpain. Or John Wilson’s suggestions that “Snowbirds R crazy / So buckle up / for your safety.’’

ADOT staffers also apparently did not take to heart several suggestions to keep the signs blank of extraneous messages like these because they can be distracting.

What ADOT staffers did not screen out, they have now posted on a website at “http://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/safety-message-voting.’’

Voting at that site is now taking place online through March 15. And the two messages that get the most support will be displayed on overhead signs in April.