Vengeful scam artist uses ‘swatting’ tactic on victim

“Swatting,” a West Coast tactic intended to frighten victims by calling a police raid against them, has apparently moved into Arizona.

Last month, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home invasion robbery in progress at a house into 8000 block of S. Stevens Trail in Wilhoit.

The caller, said Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO spokesman, told police that three or four suspects with baseball bats and wearing ski masks were trying to break into his home.

The man on the phone continued to give updates until, he claimed, the suspect had broken into the home, and the call-taker could hear banging noises just before the call was cut off.

Several deputies, believing they were about to confront violent suspects, converged on the home.

They were able to have a woman come outside and established that it was, in fact, her home, she was alone, and there was no emergency.

She told deputies she didn’t recognize the name the caller gave police, but said she’d been getting numerous calls that she recognized as scams and refused to cooperate.

While deputies were there, the scammer called again, and a deputy who heard his foreign accent noted that it was similar to the caller’s accent.

“Deputies have surmised the suspect was upset that the homeowner would not fall for his scam, so he called a false robbery in progress to get back at her,” D’Evelyn said.

He recommended that people who receive a scam call simply hang up, and, if he calls continue, to block the caller’s phone number.