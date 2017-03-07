Schwartz tallies 4 RBIs, Prescott picks up win over region foe Mingus

Kendall Schwartz was 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, Cristina Banuelos hit a homer and the Prescott softball team pounded out 14 hits offensively in a 10-5 win over rival Mingus on Tuesday afternoon.

It is the second straight home win for the Badgers (4-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon), which scored in each of the first four innings to hand Mingus its first loss of the season.

Schwartz pitched in and out of trouble throughout, surrendering five runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking three to earn the win.

The senior captain said Mingus (2-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon) started squaring up the ball late, scoring a pair of runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings, while tallying a single run in the sixth.

“My pitches weren’t moving as well as they were the first three innings,” Schwartz said. “Mingus, they weren’t going to give up, they are pretty aggressive.”

Schwartz hit a sacrifice fly to score Audrey Lockling in the bottom of the first to put Prescott on the board first, but a dramatic two-run homer for Banuelos gave the Badgers a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

“Honestly, I just saw [the ball]. I didn’t think it was over at first, but when I saw it go over, it was amazing,” Banuelos said about her first-career home run. “It was the greatest hit I’ve ever had, it was super awesome.”

Lockling was 2 for 4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in the leadoff spot.

In the third inning, Schwartz made it 4-0 on a solo shot, than Banuelos’ two-RBI double made it 6-0 and the Badgers never looked back.

Banuelos was 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, a walk and four RBIs.

For Mingus, Kaycee Williams had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI, while Krista Earl had two RBIs and two walks.

Earl started in the circle for Mingus, but lasted only two innings after giving up three runs. Head coach John Brown said his senior pitcher “struggled.”

“She missed her spots. That’s generally when I decide to pull kids because of their misses, and she was missing,” Brown said. “When she got hit hard, she was missing spots, so we pulled her out.”

Brown said the loss will be a good early test of character for his club.

“They needed this, and now they’ll have to go back to work,” Brown said.

UP NEXT

Prescott heads over the mountain to Cottonwood to face these very-same Marauders on Thursday, March 9. This year’s Grand Canyon region decided to play league games back-to-back this season.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

