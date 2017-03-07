Pet Focus: Yavapai Humane Society - Kane

A good boy for a good home: My name is Kane and I’m a good-looking 2-year-old Terrier/American Pit Bull mix at Yavapai Humane Society, ready for my forever home.
I will be best with an adult family or with older children. I know sit, stay, down, shake and I am house trained. I’ve been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. I am good on a leash and will be a loyal companion.
Meet me at the Adoptions Center at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, or call 928-445-2666. See all my buddies at www.yavapaihumane .org.
