Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week - Lady

Looking for the finest in feline companionship? Well, look no further than Lady! This sweet, sophisticated female is around 6 years old, and she’s eager to make you her newest fan. Lady is an exceptionally beautiful flame-point Siamese. This stunning gal has a tender, endearing personality, but she recently lost her longtime home and is very eager to settle down somewhere new for good. Such a sudden change in one’s living situation can be very stressful, after all! A dog-free and child-free home would suit Lady best, and while she would probably make a swell cat companion, we really think she deserves to be an only kitty in a home where she can bask in lots of attention and affection! Lady is spayed, healthy and up-to-date on all her shots; simply put, she’s ready to charm her way into your heart!

Lady currently resides at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, Lady adoption fee is $20 to a UAF approved home. If you have questions about wonderful Lady, you can call Ruth at 379-1088 or visit the UAF website: www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF volunteer coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 778-2924. Donations for UAF's foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.