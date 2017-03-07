Pet Focus: Miss Kitty's - Charlz

Hi, my name is Charlz - it is a German name. As one of the cats at Miss Kitty’s, I feel compelled to tell my story since living here. Half of “love” is what I get. Many people are coming and going each day, every day of the week. I get plenty of attention but I want total love from “one human.” I feel low, my spirit is breaking. I have put in a request for someone to take me home, to love me and to be my only keeper — I have no black pants to sleep on and no computer keyboard to walk over. I must sleep on the used bedding of others and share my food with the other residents. I want a constant familiar hand to give me comfort instead of a new one every day. The doors are closed here at night and no one comes. I stand watch and hope tomorrow will bring my soul together with my forever human.



Charlz is ready for his forever home. If you would like to make an appointment to see him, call 928-445-5411 or stop by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon Street, Prescott, during adoption days - Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Miss Kitty’s also has a lot of other wonderful cats. Check them out on Facebook and Petfinder.