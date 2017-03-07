Pet Focus: Circle L - Fritz

My name is Fritz, I am a 1-year-old Shih Tzu/Yorkie mix. I am up-to-date on all shots, microchipped and neutered. I get along great with other dogs, love to run and play with them if they will allow it. I also know how to use a dog door. I was found as a stray way down in Yuma. I was then rescued by Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue here in Prescott Valley. Even though this is a fun place, I’d really like to have a home, with a playmate, that I could call my own. If you would like to come and meet me please give the rescue a call at 928-273-7005, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. I’ll be waiting.