Dorothy Albertson, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 27, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Dorothy was born on Aug. 20, 1927, in Mt. Holly, New Jersey. Graveside service at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Sign the online guestbook at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.