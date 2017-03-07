Column: Don’t let life get in the way of finding a new sport to love

Maybe you’ve been procrastinating about doing all kinds of things, getting in better shape, becoming more active, getting back at something you used to do well or taking up an activity that you always thought you might enjoy.

So what gets in your way other than life and yourself? Maybe a bit of time and money?

Some of us worry about looking stupid - or when we were younger we had a not-so-good experience that seems to be stuck in our mind. Maybe one of your friends said you weren’t the athletic type. So you believe all of that garbage? You’re going to let that keep you from possibly having the next great experience of your life while you’re still capable of trying?

Yawn, yawn - you’re starting to bore me - excuse after excuse.

Every day I hear people say, “Boy do I wish I had taken this game up when I was a kid, I would have been really good. The mindless exercise, competitive fun, new social group of friends, laughter - screams of joy and pain, bad calls, great shots - excitement of winning and losing close matches and points - , “Man am I glad I’m doing this.” And those that have fallen away due to starting a career, family, paying bills, kids activities and who knows what else - I get it, but when the stress reaches a critical point - hitting a tennis ball is a lot better than kicking the dog or letting loose on some unsuspecting poor soul. Sure you look longingly at those on the courts having fun while you drive on by while all the time imagining pulling into the parking lot, and joining the friends there you haven’t met yet. Add to all of the above that not making a decision is a decision - right?

No doubt you have to carve out a bit of time to do this for yourself. But, is that selfish - spending time on ourselves - or do each of us have a need for things like this to be healthy human beings?

And then the pang of guilt - I’ll be taking time away from.....the kids, my job, making dinner each night, going out to eat.....you plug in your own reason. But there’s just a chance you might want to join in on this special Yavapai College class coming up beginning March 20th and going through May 5th. Yes, it’s a tennis class in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:40 p.m.

It’s for beginners to intermediates at the Y.C. Tennis Facility and the cost is real reasonable - around $70.00 and open to the first 16 people to sign up.

Go to yc.edu and find the button that says “register for a class”. It’s under “Fitness Workshop: Tennis PHE 105 #11629. Will you do it, I hope so.... most will procrastinate until the deadline has been reached and end up once again be one of the many cars driving by that look at the rest of us out on the courts having such a great time.

Your choice, but we’ll miss you.

Chris Howard is a local USPTA tennis professional with over 40 years in the racquet and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.