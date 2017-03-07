Column: 3 myths stand between you, success

I know a 90-year-old man whose successes in life come mostly from one thing: a positive mental attitude. My father-in-law, Chuck, has experienced plenty of setbacks throughout his life but there’s no myth that he is a positive person.

Me? I am striving to be one.

Through my work, I see a lot of negativity in the world. However, there are reasons a positive mental attitude (PMA) helps. At least three myths exist, keeping more of us from embracing this way of thinking that Napoleon Hill introduced in “Think and Grow Rich” (1937). He didn’t use the term, positive mental attitude, but shows how it leads to success.

Myth #1: People with a PMA expect money to fall from the sky.

People who don’t understand the power of positive thinking imagine that positive thinkers expect their desires will come true, if they simply think positively enough.

This is not true.

Everyone who accomplishes anything does so the same way: taking action.

Simply put, positive people have an edge because they believe what they want is attainable. They have a “can-do” mindset, and their actions are based on possibilities.

Myth #2: “I am not thinking negatively, I am being realistic.”

I have said that many times. I have learned, though, this keeps people locked in a negative reality of their own creation.

A person’s thoughts have an effect on their environment. If you expect negative results, you are less likely to take risks.

Positive thinking works the same way. With a PMA, you’ll seek out positive choices and expect positive results. This is the definition of my father-in-law. He has pulled himself up and charged forward so many times, I thought he invented PMA.

Negative thinking may be realistic for the negative thinker, but only because their thoughts make it true.

Myth #3: Positive thinking doesn’t change reality.

This is my favorite. People who believe this myth see a problem and believe that positive thinking will only ignore the ugliness of their reality.

The truth is positive thinking doesn’t ignore the problem, it helps you see the problem in a new light. In fact, you don’t even see “problems” as problems anymore.

Think about it, regardless of how you react to a situation, it will still be the same. If being upset didn’t change the outcome last time, it would serve you, and your health, to see the positives.

Folks, a PMA creates a mindset of abundance, enthusiasm, and solutions. Instead of thinking about what cannot be done, a positive thinker will not be constrained by “can” and “cannot” – just focus and do it.

Positive thinkers are free to think of new ways to solve problems because they are not limited by fear of failure. A positive mental attitude can – and indeed does – change reality by allowing a person to act in an entirely different way, thus producing entirely different results.

Just ask my father-in-law; he is continuously working to become conscientious of choices, thoughts and reactions. It works.