Two injured in Chino Valley crash

— CHINO VALLEY – A 92-year-old driver was seriously injured when he failed to stop

at a stop sign and struck a pickup truck Monday, March 6, said Lt. Vince Schaan, Chino Valley Police spokesman.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East.

Ernest Nichols was driving south on Road 1 East and did not stop at the intersection with Perkinsville.

His 1999 Lincoln sedan crashed into the side of a Dodge truck pulling a trailer, forcing the truck off the road and into a house’s front yard.

When officers arrived, they found Nichols unresponsive in his car, and broke out a window to get to him, Schaan said.

Nichols was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center by ambulance and flown to Flagstaff Medical Center, where Schaan said he remains in critical condition.

The pickup truck’s driver suffered “possible” injuries and was taken to YRMC, Schaan said.