Yavapai College board to meet on Tuesday

The Yavapai College District Governing Board plans to hold its regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, on the Verde Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, Building M, Room 137, in Clarkdale.

Information from Yavapai College President Dr. Penny Wills will include a presentation of the Game Changer Award by Merilee Fowler, executive director of MATForce, to the College’s Police Department; a review of YC’s Spring Open Forums; facilities renovation updates; and other cllege highlights.

Vice President for Instruction and Student Development Dr. Ron Liss will present updates from the Faculty Senate, Verde Valley Student Leadership Council and other related information.

Paul Kirchgraber, Interim Executive Director for Yavapai College Foundation, will provide an update on recent Foundation campaigns and scholarships.

Dr. Clint Ewell, vice president for finance and administrative services, will discuss the Campus Master Plan and present capital budget information in preparation for the board’s consideration of the budget for fiscal year 2107-18.

The meeting is expected to adjourn at about 4:30 p.m.

The full agenda will be posted prior to the meeting at http://www.yc.edu/v5content/district-governing-board/minutes.htm.

Yavapai Broadcasting records regular board meetings for subsequent broadcast.

The broadcast schedule is available on the Access 13 website at: http://access13.org/programming/113-yavapai-college-district-governing-board-meeting.