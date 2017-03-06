Women's History Month: She’s returning to hike 350 miles on El Camino

Eloiza Baughan hiked the El Camino de Santiago de Compostela in Spain three years ago, but only a segment – 115 miles – and only for nine days. Also known as the Way of St. James, this is a 500-mile pilgrimage route that dates from the Middle Ages.

This September, at age 73, she and a friend will start at the beginning, in the Pyrenees in France, and will complete the walk a month later. They will skip one flat, barren section, and go by train to the next stop, for a total of 350 miles.

Baughan said when she watched the movie, “The Way,” she knew she had to do it. “And when it was over, it was so wonderful, like a good movie you don’t want to be over,” she said. “It was the best experience of my life.”

The nicest part is meeting people from different nations, all different shapes, sizes and ages. Everyone was friendly and shared one goal – to finish the Walk.

Many people travel it for spiritual reasons, said Baughan, who grew up Roman Catholic in Brazil. She stopped at every church.

“I had to pray for guidance, for help along the way, and to say thank you for the opportunity to be there,” she said. “You go for religious purposes, meditation, to find yourself – and to prove I can do it. It could be my last one.”