Whispering Canyon developers get fifth extension

The economic downturn, changes in owners and investors, and water issues led the developers of Whispering Canyon subdivision project to ask the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors for a fifth extension of time to record the development’s final plats.

Tim Emberlin, project manager representing the applicant, explained why he was back before the supervisors.

“We’ve had issues, first with the sanitary district – that took seven years – and after that, with the water company, three years, until now. We have been blocked from doing anything and couldn’t proceed. It’s been a long hard battle,” Emberlin said, adding that he anticipates recording the final plat soon.

The request encompasses Phases 5, 6 and 7 of Inscription Canyon, located about a mile west of Williamson Valley Road and 2.5 miles north of Outer Loop Road. According to the developers, the prolonged completion time has been due to an uncertain real estate market and the lack of commitment from the Inscription Canyon Ranch Water Users Association to provide water service.

The developer’s letter of intent, dated Sept. 16, 2014, states the company has expended more than $2 million on offsite and onsite water facilities. “To date, the developer has invested approximately $8 million in the subdivision project,” it states.

Senior Planner Tammy DeWitt said when a developer submits a final plat, it must be updated to conform to any new regulations.

Supervisor Craig Brown made a motion to extend the time again for two years for the final time. Supervisor Jack Smith said he couldn’t agree with it being the final extension because, “We don’t live in a perfect world.”

The board approved a revised motion to extend the time to three years without making it final.

In other action, the board:

Presented $19,000 to the Arizona Wildfire and Incident Management Academy for scholarships in memory of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

Accepted a $23,000 grant from the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, most to be expended on software for 13 libraries, and a small portion for furniture at the Cordes lakes Library.

Approved a five-month classification and compensation study by Public Sector Personnel Consultants not to exceed $70,000.