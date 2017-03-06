Superintendent's Report: PUSD meeting needs of every child, despite funding challenges

In Prescott Unified School District, our motto is “Every Child, Every Day.” While the meaning of that is obvious in many ways, I wanted to take some time to show you how we live that motto every day here in PUSD.

In educating every child, on an emotional and relationship level, our highest value is to honor each individual child and their journey in life. The beauty of public schools, that has often been referred to as the “American Dream,” is that we welcome children from every kind of background imaginable. We meet them where they are at intellectually and emotionally, and move them as far forward as we possibly can.

PUSD uses a system called Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS). I will describe MTSS briefly, but urge interested readers to research this concept further. There are many resources online. On an academic level, we have incredible systems in place to address all learners. Effective Instruction is all about the concept of differentiation in the classroom, where we are looking at real-time student data to inform individual student learning needs. We have come a long way from the days when teachers would simply transmit information to students, and if they “got it,” great. If they did not understand the concept, often they simply moved forward without that crucial piece of learning. This is not the case with modern instruction. Our systems are set up to: 1) assess where students are at on a given topic or standard, 2) address any concepts that were not understood by the student by “circling back” through a remedial learning process, and 3) accelerating or enriching students who have easily understood the concepts.

From an extracurricular standpoint, PUSD has been highly successful in creating an extensive amount of activities with the thought that every child can find a niche or a passion to enrich his or her academic experience. These activities teach life lessons of goal setting, hard work, winning, losing, tenacity and so much more. This is also a part of the beauty of public schools, and I believe the thinking of the forefathers when they created public schools: in pooling so many resources, we can offer so much more. It is working in PUSD.

PUSD will continue to find ways to meet the needs of every child. We do this notwithstanding the fact that we live in a state that is consistently ranked in the bottom three states in the nation for funding our public schools. On Feb. 22, Chuck Essigs, the director of the Arizona Association of School Business Officials (AASBO)​ shared the following information: per pupil funding in Arizona is currently $421 per student less than it was in 2008. When adjusted for inflation, the number becomes $1,011 less per student per a report from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee of the Arizona Legislature. I personally find this unacceptable. This would account for an additional $4 million in PUSD. We could support competitive raises (currently well below the state average in … you guessed it, the lowest state in teacher salaries). We could also balance our class sizes and programs to give our students what they deserve. Arizona funding is literally thousands of dollars per pupil below the national average.

On top of this, the state legislature is looking again at expanding vouchers, (called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts by the Arizona Legislature.) It is unconstitutional to gift public dollars to private institutions, but a few years ago, the Arizona Legislature found a loophole. The State of Arizona currently gives a “credit card” to parents to take to the private institution. The JLBC recently received information that this expansion of vouchers would cost the state millions of additional dollars. I am left again wondering why the Arizona Legislature is looking at draining more money from one of the lowest-funded public education systems in the United States.

It is my hope that the taxpayers of Arizona send a message that we have had enough with the defunding of public education, and that we are ready to fund “Every Child, Every Day.” Please come and join us; see the great things happening in your local public schools. I believe you will be amazed.