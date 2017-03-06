Study: U.S. hospital ERs don’t recognize or report elder abuse

In the U.S., about one in 10 people 60 or over who live at home are abused, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many of them don’t report that they have been physically or sexually abused, neglected, exploited or otherwise mistreated.

There are laws intended to help protect them, notably, the Older Americans Act Reauthorization Act of 2016, which beefed up the screening and abuse preventions of the Older Americans Act of 1965.

But a team of medical researchers from several hospitals recently issued a study titled “Diagnosis of Elder Abuse in U.S. Emergency Departments,” which found that older people were diagnosed with elder abuse in less than 0.02 percent of ER visits.

“The current study findings expose, on a national level, the failure of U.S. (emergency departments) to address a major health problem,” the study’s authors said, noting that the 0.02 percent reporting rate does not correlate with the CDC figure that 10 percent of those 60 or over living at home are abused.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk agrees with the study’s premise “that emergency departments are very important sites for identifying elder abuse.”

She said that Arizona law requires medical professionals with a “reasonable basis to believe that abuse or neglect of the adults has occurred” to report it to law enforcement or adult protective services “immediately.”

“My experience here in Yavapai County is that the hospitals have a very strong relationship with local law enforcement agencies, and that they do, in fact, call when they suspect elder abuse,” Polk said.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center has made an investment in having social workers assigned to the emergency department, said Rob Barth, Director of Emergency Services at YRMC, and that makes a difference.

“They work and train with our staff directly,” he said. “Anytime we have a child or an adult we suspect for neglect or abuse, we get them involved immediately.”

This factor — lack of training of medical staff in discerning the signs of elder abuse — was addressed in the study. Staff may be “less aggressive about diagnosing elder abuse because of a lack of formal training in recognizing it,” the study said.

But Barth said he sees reports of suspected elder abuse victims “a few times a month.”

Those reports typical arise from older people who come into the emergency department for an unrelated case.

“A lot of that is going to be based on whether they have injury patterns that are consistent with abuse, or if they’re malnourished, or they’re not receiving their medications … or how they’re interacting with the family,” he said. “There’s a wide variety” of indications that something may be amiss.

“We also look for emotional abuse patterns,” Barth added.

“It’s one of the few emergency departments I’ve worked at that actually has a social worker, specifically assigned to the (emergency department). It’s definitely a partnership.”

