Sports briefly, March 6, 2017

YOUTH ARCHERY: SEVERAL CHINO VALLEY COUGARS MEDAL AT STATE

CONGRATULATIONS to the Chino Valley Cougar Archery teams. We went to an Arizona state qualifier tournament the weekend of Feb. 11 and 12 at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix. There were around 420 students from all over the state. Cougar archery has two divisions that we compete in. There is an elementary division, which is for fourth and fifth graders, and a middle-school division, which is for sixth through eighth graders. Next year we will be adding the high school division for ninth through 12th graders. The program is through NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) and run by Arizona Game and Fish. On Feb. 12, we had several students who earned medals and trophies. In the Elementary division, we had five students who placed in the top 10. Ivan Schuster earned first place in target and second in 3D; Addie Hulburd earned second place in target and first in 3D; Sara Fearno earned second place in 3D and Cayden McMains earned third in 3D. In the Middle School division, we had three students score in the top 10. Hunter Hulburd earned first place in target and second in 3D, and Tanner Deskins earned third in target and third in 3D. Emma Yacovich scored 10th in her division. It was a great weekend overall. We want to thank our coaches: Randi Diskin, Natalie Dunbar-Latham, Aaron Hulburd, Edie Hulburd, Brian James, Deanne Peterson, Javier Valenzuela and Marcia Valenzuela.

– Courtesy of Chino Valley Cougar Archery

LOCAL GOLF RESULTS

THE ANTELOPE HILLS MEN’S GOLF CLUB played its Feb. 27 tournament on the North Course in Prescott with the ‘Medal Play’ format. Don Clark won with an 85 score, as Ron Brunswig took second. Low net of 70 went to Ken Gambill, followed by Bill Bailey and Jim Brewer. On March 1, the Club played on the South Course using the ‘2-Man Best Ball’ format. In the first flight, the team of Don Hardy and Ken VanTuyl shot a 66, with a low net of 59 going to Bill Huth and Ron Weiss. In the second flight, Lee Gotcher and Gene Howell fired a 75, while Chuck Herndon and John Koch grabbed low net with a 61. In the third flight, 79 was good for low gross for Ken Gambill and Mike Ruggio. A low net of 57 went to George Skirm and Arnie Rice. To join the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club during its membership drive, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-458-5212.

PRESCOTT GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB’S MEN’S CLUB played ‘2-Man Chapman’ on the course near Dewey March 1. Winners were as follows. Taking first place was the team of Peter Barnett and Larry Barrett with a 66 score. Claiming runner-up honors was the team of Steve Olson and Bob Chinberg with a 68.

THE FORMAT FOR QUAILWOOD GREENS MEN’S CLUB was ‘4-Man Scramble’ March 1 on the course near Dewey. The winners were: 1st place – Dave Janz, Frank Knowles, Stan Skura and Dan Wildes; 2nd place – Joe Warren, Pete Peterson and Larry McKenzie; Mike Tucker, Darryll Walton, Larry Fisher and Larry Atkinson; Bob Weaver, John Reiendeau, Jerry Hensley and Greg Schumacher (all tied). Closest to the pin winners were Bob Weaver (hole No. 2), John Robb (No. 3), Mike Tucker (No. 3), Justin Barr (No. 5), Moe Peloquin (No. 5), Jerry Hensley (No. 7) and Kevin Kobus (No. 7).

PLAY OF THE DAY FOR ANTELOPE HILLS LADIES’ GOLF ASSOCIATION was ‘Low Gross/Low Net’ March 2 on the North Course in Prescott. The winners were as follows. First Flight – Suzanne Springer (first place in low gross, 88 score) and Char Haudenchild (first in low net, 72); Second Flight – Pat Stratman (first place in low gross, 99 score) and Marsha Macdonald and Jackie Shiller (first-place tie for low net, 73). Third Flight – Pam Burns (first place in low gross, 104 score) and Joan Mendenhall (first in low net, 77). Fourth Flight – Dee Toci (first place in low gross, 108) and Linda Ostman (first in low net, 74). In the closest to the pin competition, winners were Marlene Konecky (hole No. 8) and Diane Melton (No. 14). Low gross of the week went to Springer with her 88. Low net of the week went to Haudenchild with her 72.

RODEO: TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR 2017 TURQUOISE CIRCUIT FINALS IN PRESCOTT VALLEY

STARTING ON March 3, tickets went on sale at the Prescott Valley Event Center (PVEC) box office and on ticketmaster.com for the 2017 Ram Turquoise Circuit Finals rodeo. Expected to be one of Prescott Valley’s largest events, Karl Stressman (PRCA commissioner), Charlie Lewis (Turquoise Circuit president) and Satish Athelli (director of business development at Prescott Valley Event Center) announced that the Finals were relocating from Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Prescott Valley during a Jan. 5 press conference. The Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo are scheduled for Oct. 5-7 at PVEC. Tickets traditionally sell out for this event months in advance, as many participants and patrons of the sport come from the across Southwest to support this rodeo. Residents wanting to attend are encouraged to buy their tickets ASAP. Tickets are available at the PVEC box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at ticketmaster.com. For more information and show times, visit www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com.

CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT MARCH 17 AT ANTELOPE HILLS

THE EIGHTH ANNUAL LEPRECHAUN CHARITY OPEN golf tournament will be played on Friday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course’s South Course in Prescott with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, the tournament plans to donate $2,000 to Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS). The tournament will be a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $55 per person and includes green fees, cart, range balls and buffet lunch. There will be $1,400 in prizes paid out in multiple categories, including long drive, closest to the pin, shortest putt, longest putt, and gross and net team scores. Your entry fee includes a Hole-In-One contest for a new Ford Mustang from Galpin Ford. The entry deadline is Monday, March 15. Entry forms are available at: http://leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com/ (not AHGC). Questions may be directed to Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625. Your participation helps those in need! Since opening in 2009, Prescott Area Shelter Services has served about 1,700 homeless women, children and families, with a 90 percent transition rate into permanent housing. Donations help ensure that the shelters remain open year-round, serving military vets, families, women and children in the area into the future. Additional contributions to PASS are welcome.

PRIMAVERA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT APRIL 4 AT CAPITAL CANYON CLUB

THE PRIMAVERA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT will be played at the historic Capital Canyon Club course in Prescott. The tournament will be Tuesday, April 4. The 4-player team scramble format will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with continental breakfast. A Mexican buffet luncheon will follow the tournament. The tax-deductible entry fee is $125 per player and includes greens fees, cart, range balls, prizes and lunch. There will be prizes on all par-threes, including a cash prize of $5,000 for a hole-in-one, plus many special events during the course of play. Call Carol Darrow at 928-445-5382 for an entry form and information. The entry deadline is March 27. Early registration is encouraged.

ROUGHSTOCK RODEO CAMP APRIL 22 AT PRESCOTT RODEO GROUNDS

THE PROFESSIONAL RODEO COWBOYS ASSOCIATION (PRCA) will be playing host to a free roughstock rodeo camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. Those of all abilities ages 8 and older are welcome. Students must pre-register to participate, as limited spots are available. To register for the PRCA Championship Rodeo Camp, register online at: www.prorodeo.com/youthrodeo.aspx. PRCA representatives say these camps are great for beginners and highly beneficial for advanced riders. “Don’t miss a chance to learn from ProRodeo’s Best,” they add. Free one-day rodeo day camps offer instruction in bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. Participants will learn about safety techniques and correct spurring moves; have their riding equipment checked/fixed; learn chute procedures and how to handle livestock; work with pickup men and receive an overall review of the rodeo business. No live buck-outs. For more information, call PRCA membership development director Julie Jutten at 719-528-4729 or email her at: jjutten@prorodeo.com.

TENNIS OFFERINGS AT PRESCOTT ATHLETIC CLUB

CATHY LOW is offering tennis lessons, clinics and drills at the Prescott Athletic Club, 1 Kingswood Drive. For more information, call Low at 928-308-1008 or email her at: pclow@cableone.net.