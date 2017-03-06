Obituary: Col. Jack Newton Dillard

Col. Jack Newton Dillard, 92, passed away on Feb. 28, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on Sept. 21, 1924, in Sylva, North Carolina.

Jack is survived by his wife, Myrna Jean Dillard; and his children Ronald and Janie Dillard, Dawn and Larence Becker, Doug Dillard, Lance and Marie Bartczak, Lauri Schintzler, and Derek Bartczak; grandchildren Michael, James, Johnny, David, Keeley, Robby, Brandon, Alana, Kyle, Jacklynn, Nicole and Erickah; great-grandchildren Peyton, Logan, Arlo, DeMarcus, Dezmond, Deion and Aubrey.

He is preceded in death by his mother Callie Mae McCoy, father Carey Price Dillard; and son John Dillard.





Jack (The Colonel) was a proud veteran with 30 years of active duty in the United States Marine Corps. An avid reader, he also enjoyed writing computer programs for Prescott Fine Arts and the City of Prescott, as well as woodworking, making cocktails and spending time with friends.





In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Jack’s name to Yavapai Regional Medical Center or Yavapai County Humane Society.

