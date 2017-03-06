Column: I need a good debate, missing my friend Chris

The last time I saw Chris was at our annual fantasy football convention in Toronto. He looked terrific, he had lost a lot of weight, he was filled with energy, and he was quick to unleash that loud, obnoxious laugh of his (that usually ended with a snort).

What we didn’t know then was that he was dying.

My relationship with Chris, wow, that’s a tough one to describe. Rivals? Friends? Two guys who used to go round and round over really stupid stuff, but with all the passion that the fate of the world hung in the balance?

Chris and I met when we worked at the Anchorage Times, a magical time in my life. I formed the Times Football League in 1990, Chris joined it a couple of years later. He and I seemed to be at the opposite end of every debate over league rules, and anything else. We were both passionate and so certain we were right.

I loved debating him, despite the fact the rest of the league usually took his side (he was so much easier to love and identify with than I). Our debates weren’t limited to fantasy sports. We’d argue over politics, religion, women’s basketball, whatever.

We weren’t close friends; we were very different. But as much as he could frustrate me at times, I always respected him. He was a great man, husband and father.

Our fantasy football league is still around after 27 seasons. We’ve been meeting before each NFL season to conduct our draft since 1995. At that Toronto convention, Chris was disappointed because the rest of us were leaving before the Monday night football game.

He lamented that he’d have to watch it alone.

The next time we would be near his body was at his funeral, nine years ago this month. He died on March 19, 2008, losing his battle with colon cancer. There was a reason he had lost so much weight before that Toronto convention. He had stopped eating because it was too painful.

Chris wasn’t diagnosed until November, 2007. He promised us he would fight it with everything he had. We all rallied, said nasty things about cancer, and offered our prayers and support. But his decline was quick.

At the funeral, my buddy Scotty saw me tearing up, and said, “You didn’t know you cared that much, did you?”

No, I didn’t. It was a complicated relationship, filled with a lot more arguing than kind words. Chris was the first of my contemporary friends to die (he was actually younger, dying at 43). And truth be told, he was a much better man than I am, and that was not easy for me to accept.

All the guys in our league made a vow to go get tested for colon cancer in memory of Chris. It’s about time for us to do that again.

The one thing I took away from that experience is to treasure my friends, never take them for granted, and if it’s possible, to stay one extra night to watch a Monday night football game with them.

Even the ones that I mostly argue with.