ChildFind helps CVUSD help special ed students

Over the past few years, the Special Education Department of the Chino Valley Unified School District has used this space to inform the community of the services it offers to help with the education of our children.

For many of the District’s families, the Special Education Department is integral to the relationship families have with the District. Central to that premise, CVUSD believes that its Special Education staff is committed to providing a truly special bond with the students in its care.

That bonding commonly starts with the ChildFind process that the District initiates on a regular schedule throughout the year. ChildFind is a process that is designed to find and identify children that need the special education services that the District can provide.

On a schedule of about every 45 days, special education staff is available to screen and evaluate children that could possibly require special education services. The screening services include cognitive development, speech and language communication, occupational and physical therapy, adaptive behavior and social development. These children range in ages from 3 to 22 years of age. That 45-day schedule of screening usually identifies about four to six children needing special education services in some manner.

That screening can indicate just what kind of services are necessary for the student. Services can be extensive and require interventions provided by special education teachers and therapists for reading, writing, math, speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and social skills. The screening could also indicate that the student might only need some supplemental help in some academic area requiring just a few minutes a day. The goal for teachers and parents is to keep those students in the regular classroom with their peers for as much time as possible while providing the special services they need to be successful in their learning.

The Chino Valley Unified School District has more than 300 students identified as eligible special education students. Students are located at all the different schools in the District. 14 special education teachers and therapists together with paraprofessionals provide needed services to those students.

The ChildFind process is important to CVUSD and essential for those families with children that need the services provided for them. Parents need to be aware that the district can help them and their children. Parents need to mark the following ChildFind screening dates on their calendar. All they need to do is call 928-63600363 to set up an appointment. Those dates for the balance of this year are: April 4, May 9, June 22, Aug 7, Sept 21, Nov 6 and Dec 20.