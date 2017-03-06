Abia Judd ‘Soup’er Bowl collects cans for food bank

One morning in late January, fourth-grade voices came over the Abia Judd (AJ) loudspeaker system. Student Ewan Reynolds asked, “Hey, students. are you going to vote for your favorite team for the AJ “Soup”er Bowl?” Classmate Mavrik Buttle added, “Be sure to bring canned food so you can vote!” And with that, the annual Abia Judd “Soup”er Bowl was underway.

For 24 years, Abia Judd students have collected food for the Yavapai Food Bank in January, with students voting for their favorite Super Bowl team by bringing canned and other nonperishable food — one food item, one vote. Once the NFL Super Bowl teams have been determined, the AJ voting begins!

This year the drive was sponsored by fourth grade. These students made posters for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, hanging them on either side of the school’s entrance hallway. Fourth-graders delivered morning announcements, coached by NAU student teachers Kati Young and Whitney Williams. Students counted cans each day to include an updated “vote” report for the school.

Retired teacher Pat Little recalled the inception of the AJ event. Food banks are traditionally low after the holidays, so the “Soup”er Bowl was a way to help them restock.

“What tastes better on a cold day than a bowl of hot soup?” she explained. “I would gather the kids in the hall by the office and we would put the cans in groups of 10. It was a wonderful math lesson for first-graders. How many 10s make 100? What was the difference in the vote? One year, the vote was a one can difference. It was a good lesson on how every vote counts!”

Little says she borrowed the idea from another school. Abia Judd students agree that it was an idea worth copying!

Young students arrived in the morning with grocery bags and a parent or grandparent in tow, placing their cans in the lines that linked down the front hall and on into connecting hallways. Other students pulled cans from backpacks to register their votes. Youngsters could be seen making their own count of cans as they headed to recess.

Fourth-grader Savannah Kline said, “I listened to the announcements each morning, and liked watching the number of cans get higher each day.” Kindergartner

Ryan Jolley says he cast five votes for his team. He liked the event because his team won, and he was not worried when the other team temporarily pulled ahead.

Abia Judd School has a tradition of providing service opportunities to build caring citizens. Some school and classroom projects have included the annual Thanksgiving food drive; holiday cards for veterans and nursing homes; Christmas caroling at the VA; angel tree at Christmas; adopting a manatee; buying goats for families in third world countries; making blankets and loomed hats for babies; providing aluminum food bowls for an African village; and Hurricane Katrina relief. An after-school service club performed classroom chores for teachers and hosted nursing home residents for a school tour and refreshments. For 9/11, the school sponsors a Heroes Luncheon for area first responders who are invited to eat with students. And in 2016, AJ-based Girl Scout Troop No. 3143 raised $600 for the Kayla’s Hands Playground.

The excitement for the AJ “Soup”er Bowl count built every day. On the final Friday before the game, after the winning team was revealed and cheering died down, fourth-grade announcers reminded students that “the REAL winners are the families who will benefit from the 757 total cans going to the Yavapai Food Bank, and all the AJ students and families who showed they are caring by sharing food to help others.” Good job, Abia Judd Jaguars!

And the final “Soup”er Bowl vote count? Falcons 527, Patriots 230.