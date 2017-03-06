Essay Contest: Seeking the unity we shared after we were attacked

I gazed out the plane window on a flight that I frequently took from Dallas to Orlando. I had the entire row to myself; it was an early morning in the fall, and there weren’t any families going to Disney World that time of the year. We were flying over Tampa when the plane took an unexpected turn. That was odd, because we typically started a gradual descent into Orlando when we passed Tampa.

After a few minutes, the pilot announced over the intercom, “Ladies and Gentlemen, all air traffic in the United States has been ordered to ground. We’re diverting the plane to Jacksonville. I don’t have much information, but — apparently, there’s been terrorist activity in Washington, DC.” It was September 11, 2001.

While on the plane, none of us knew about the World Trade Center, the Pentagon or the flight that went down in Pennsylvania, but I knew that our lives would never be the same.

That horrific event shook the United States out of its complacency, and made us realize that life itself, our way of life, and our democracy are so very precious. We remembered to say, “I love you” to our family members when they left home to go to work or school; we donated blood; we showed more patience while driving and standing in line because we realized that everyday priorities weren’t as significant compared to what had been lost; and we proudly displayed the stars and stripes. We came together to mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives and to soothe the deep sense of violation that we all felt.

Fast-forward almost 16 years. Our country is divided. Disrespectful and even hateful rhetoric seems to be acceptable to many people, especially with the ease of pressing “send” through social media. We may not have the, “it won’t happen here,” attitude that we did prior to 9/11, but our patience and tolerance levels have plummeted.

Regretfully, there are, and always will be, evil people in the world and in our country; both home-grown and not. But for every one of them, there are thousands of Americans who are caring and compassionate; who will not let fear rule their lives. And, there are many selfless men and women who proudly serve in our military and as first responders to protect our way of life. That hasn’t changed since the day I gazed out the plane window.

What’s changed is how we treat each other. By personally attacking those who disagree with us, who look different than we do, who happen to have been born somewhere else, we are undermining the ideals for which our country stands.

America is good; she is great! Compassion, tolerance and civility speak louder than hatred and pettiness. A true sense of goodness is inside most of us; let’s show it to the world now, and not wait for another dreadful crisis to reveal it.

Laura Hamblin, a resident of Prescott, is the second-place winner in The Daily Courier and Flags Galore essay contest, “What’s Still Good About America?”

Thank you to Flags Galore – betterflags.com – for sponsoring the contest.