Yavapai Chapter DAR member honored with award

Betty Bourgault was honored at the Feb. 22 chapter meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Yavapai Chapter. She received the Community Service Award from the National DAR Society for her work on the memorial plaque located at the courthouse plaza in Prescott.

The Arizona State DAR Chairman of the Community Service Award, Karen Barks, came to the chapter meeting and presented the award. The memorial plaque honors those soldiers who lived or worked in Yavapai County when they went to war, and fought and died for their country. Betty was honored with a certificate of achievement along with a pin celebrating her service. Friends and family attended the presentation.

Tirelessly, Betty worked from Spring 2014 until Flag Day, June 14, 2016, when the new plaque with 32 additional names was unveiled. Five names were added from the wars in the 21st century and 27 names were added that had been overlooked from previous wars in the 20th century. Twelve new names were added for both World War I and World War II.



Two names were added of those who died during the Korean War and one from the Vietnam War. Two of the new names were soldiers who attended Prescott High School. She received no compensation for this work. After Betty initiated this effort a committee was formed, so eventually many people helped the cause. But without Betty’s dogged persistence the plaque likely would not have been updated and these additional 32 names of U.S. Armed Forces members would not have been properly honored.