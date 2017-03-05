Outdoor Sports in PV celebrates 30 years in business

Rob Smith jokes he is as good a fisherman as he is a golfer – that’s to say he doesn’t plan his meals around his catch or gamble his bank account on a hole-in-one.

Still, the 58-year-old remains a devout outdoorsman, one who with his retired partner, Jerry Bartlett, built a thriving outdoor sports business that this year is celebrating its 30-year anniversary: the now Prescott Valley business is aptly named “Outdoor Sports.”

On a mid-week afternoon, Smith takes a short break to show a visitor around the business that started out selling name brand boats – Tracker and Bayliner – and now includes other popular watercraft and a wide variety of motorized trail bikes and sporty motorcycles to four-wheel drive, off-road vehicles. The business located on East Valley Road has outdoor vessels for just about every budget: a $500 first-timer aluminum fishing skiff to a $100,000 houseboat, with lots of choices in-between.

“This week has been nuts. It’s a good thing,” Smith said of the early spring rush of customers, many of whom are repeat customers as the longevity of his business has fostered lots of generational loyalty.

One of his longtime customers, Jeff Perkins of Prescott, said he has bought everything from motorcycles to houseboats from Smith, with his loyalty coming from the friendly, professional way the owner and his staff treat each and every person who walks through their doors.

“They’re just a good hometown dealer. They listen to you. They sit down and work out a deal to make it happen. And after the (purchase) their service is outstanding,” Perkins said. “They are good people. That’s why I go there. If I pay a little bit more, that’s OK.”

Sales assistant Shaun Hamm, 23, said he started working for Smith cleaning floors and taking out the garbage in summers when he was just 14. His father, Bill, was the shop’s service manager. After graduating from Bradshaw Mountain High, Hamm said he stayed on and is now building a career.

He jokes that he intends to take over for Smith when he retires. “He’s taught me so much,” Hamm said.

Smith’s start in the outdoor sporting arena started in southern California when he was working for Bartlett selling Yamaha golf carts.

From vacationing in Prescott, the two opted to try their hand with a boating business in Prescott. They opened their first shop with about 25 or 30 recreational boats on Sandretto Drive in Prescott. About two years later a nearby Yamaha motorcycle dealer opted to sell out and so they expanded to add motorcycles. In 1990, the business had expanded and relocated to a larger facility in Prescott Valley, with a further expansion in 2005 to accommodate the four-wheel power drive movement. Popular brands include Yamaha and Arctic Cat.

Smith admits that he and his partner managed to weather some trying economic storms. In the recession years, Arizona’s boat industry went from 32 dealers to about 10, two of those big corporate companies. He said he believes good planning, investment, committed staff and steadfast customers enabled them to survive.

“We do our best to do things right,” Smith said.