Obituary: Mark Robert Gray

Mark Robert Gray, beloved father of Malissa, Megan and Markus, big brother to Sharon, uncle to Micheala, grandfather to Michael Alec Dieter III, Vincent and Victor and life love to Diana. Ever the avid gardener, Sci-fi fan, brewer, master chef, entrepreneur of making friends and lover of adventures.

When some people pass the world doesn’t realize what they miss; with our Papa Bear the world knows what it is missing. Our Dad, Brother, Papa, uncle, friend … Strength.

“None of us had our lives handed to us, just life and we build on that…free will” -crackus